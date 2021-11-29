Economy Eldoret trader charged with Sh65m tax evasion

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has stepped up prosecution of persons caught engaging in tax evasion as it intensifies the fight against dodgers.

In Eldoret, a company director was charged with Sh65 million tax evasion. The company is accused of under-declaring income by Sh694.8 million in tax returns.

Rachnaben Vikrambhai Patel, who was charged alongside his company Smart Phones Stores Limited, denied tax fraud charges before Resident Magistrate Christine Menya.

He was released on a bond of Sh500,000 or bail of Sh100,000. The case will be heard on January 12, 2022.

In the same court, a Lainguse Enterprises director was charged with generating fictitious invoices in another firm’s name to claim input value added tax (VAT) which reduced its tax liability. KRA says the firm and its director Samuel Mbuthia Waweru evaded Sh947,869 in taxes.

He denied the offences and was released on a bond of Sh1 million or alternative cash bail of Sh400,000.

The case will be heard on January 10.

In Nakuru, a truck driver and her passenger were charged with smuggling ethanol worth Sh6.7 million in taxes. Racheal Kithei Kyalo and Muchai Theuri were accused of illegal possession of and conveying uncustomed goods.

Police intercepted the truck belonging to Black Gold logistics in Nakuru on November 17 on its way from Malaba.

A search revealed it was ferrying 80 drums of 250 litres each containing ethanol.

The two pleaded not guilty and were released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount or cash bail of Sh500,000 each. The case will be mentioned on December 6.

KRA officers also impounded 46 drums with over 11,500 litres of ethanol and cartons of 250ml Metropolitan brandy on November 25 at a go-down located on Mowlem road off Kangundo Road, with a tax liability of Sh4 million.

The owners of the premises, who are the suspects, are yet to be arrested.