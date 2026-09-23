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Electricity theft, transmission losses at 11-year low

A Kenya Power employee at work on an electricity transmission pole on the Eldoret-Iten road in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County, next to Kipchoge Keino Stadium which is under construction on August 27, 2026.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The share of electricity that Kenya Power loses dropped to 18.58 percent in the year to June 2026, the lowest point in 11 years, narrowing the gap with the regulatory benchmark as it stepped up investment in smart meters, network upgrades and measures to curb electricity theft.

System losses refer to the difference between the electricity bought from producers and the what is sold to customers. This is either because it is dissipated through the network or lost through theft, illegal connections and metering weaknesses. The losses are expressed as a percentage of the net units of electricity generated.

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