Electricity theft, transmission losses at 11-year low

The share of electricity that Kenya Power loses dropped to 18.58 percent in the year to June 2026, the lowest point in 11 years, narrowing the gap with the regulatory benchmark as it stepped up investment in smart meters, network upgrades and measures to curb electricity theft.
System losses refer to the difference between the electricity bought from producers and the what is sold to customers. This is either because it is dissipated through the network or lost through theft, illegal connections and metering weaknesses. The losses are expressed as a percentage of the net units of electricity generated.