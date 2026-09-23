Electricity theft, transmission losses at 11-year low

The share of electricity that Kenya Power loses dropped to 18.58 percent in the year to June 2026, the lowest point in 11 years, narrowing the gap with the regulatory benchmark as it stepped up investment in smart meters, network upgrades and measures to curb electricity theft.

System losses refer to the difference between the electricity bought from producers and the what is sold to customers. This is either because it is dissipated through the network or lost through theft, illegal connections and metering weaknesses. The losses are expressed as a percentage of the net units of electricity generated.

A significant reduction in the system losses is key to protecting gains made from increased electricity sales.

Kenya Power revealed that system losses fell by 2.63 percentage points from 21.21 percent in the previous financial year, marking an improvement in its distribution efficiency.

The reduction left Kenya Power 2.08 percentage points above the 16.5 percent maximum loss level set by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) for the review period, compared with a gap of 3.71 percentage points a year earlier.

Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror attributed the improvement to network reinforcement, operational interventions and the second phase of the firm’s loss-reduction programme.

“Remarkably, system losses reduced from 21.21 percent to 18.58 percent. This significant improvement reflects the combined effect of commissioned system reinforcement projects, operational interventions and the roll-out of the phase II of loss reduction drive dubbed Gigawatt Project which focused on identifying and recovering unaccounted electricity consumption,” he said.

The latest performance marks the closest that Kenya Power has come to meeting the Epra target, which has been progressively tightened over the years.

The Epra allowable loss level fell from 19.9 percent in the year ended June 2022 to 19.5 percent in 2023, before dropping further to 18.5 percent in 2024 and 17.5 percent in 2025.

The biggest gains in the latest year came from secondary substation and low-voltage losses, which fell from 11.74 percent to 9.57 percent. Medium-voltage losses also declined from 4.59 percent to 4.01 percent, offsetting a slight rise in transmission technical losses to 4.56 percent from 4.23 percent.

Kenya Power has increasingly focused on identifying where electricity is lost and separating technical losses from commercial losses that can be addressed through better metering, inspections and revenue protection.

By June, the firm had metered all regional and county border points, as well as interfaces between transmission, sub-transmission and distribution networks.

Metering of medium-voltage feeders had reached 97 percent, allowing Kenya Power to track electricity entering and leaving different sections of the distribution network and identify areas with unusually high losses.

The utility replaced 347,443 conventional meters with smart meters during the year and another 415,859 faulty meters. It also deployed optical character recognition and geofencing technologies to improve meter-reading coverage and identify anomalies.

Kenya Power has also stepped up inspections of large-power consumers and security operations targeting electricity theft and illegal connections.

It inspected 10,289 large-power installations against a target of 9,746.

Security operations identified 3,594 incidents and resulted in 1,366 arrests, with the firm reporting savings of about Sh2.39 billion.

“The combination of infrastructure, operational visibility, energy accounting and revenue protection is enabling the Company to move progressively from broad loss estimates towards more location-specific identification and management of losses,” the company said.

The utility firm also continued investing in its physical network to reduce technical losses linked to an ageing and overloaded system.

Its distribution network expanded by 3.65 percent to 344,116 kilometres during the year, while the number of distribution transformers increased to 87,723 from 84,778.

Kenya Power also undertook transformer load balancing and uprating, helping lower the transformer failure rate to 3.2 percent from 4.6 percent.