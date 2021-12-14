Economy Epra keeps fuel prices unchanged ahead of festivities

Pump attendant fueling a vehicle at Shell Petroleum Station on Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

The State has kept fuel prices unchanged in the monthly review to January 14, offering motorists and households a reprieve ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) Tuesday evening retained pump prices at Sh129.72 and Sh110.60 per litre of super and diesel respectively in Nairobi. Kerosene to retail at Sh103.54.

The decision has saved motorists and households from increased costs ahead of the festive season that is characterised by heavy travelling.

“Despite the increase in the landed costs, the applicable pump prices for this cycle have been maintained as per the ones applicable in the previous cycle. The Government will utilise the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices,” Epra said on Tuesday evening.

The fuel subsidy is used to stabilise prices amid a public outcry over the high cost of fuel.

The move to keep prices unchanged came despite a rise in the cost of importing refined fuel at the back of the global rally in murban costs.