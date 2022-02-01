Economy Ethiopian, Qatar airlines to fly 25 extra cargo flights

Qatar Airlines. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

The aviation regulator has granted Ethiopian Airlines and Qatar Airways permission to fly cargo directly from Nairobi without making stop-overs at their home bases, coming as a major relief to flower farmers ahead of Valentine's Day period.

Mr Kibe said the extra direct frequencies, normally referred to as ad-hoc flights in aviation, will run from the end of January to mid of this month.

“Ethiopian and Qatar have been granted extra Ad-hoc cargo flights to meet Valentine’s Day demand,” said Mr Kibe.

The move will mostly benefit flower farmers who had requested more capacity at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to evacuate more produce during the peak season.

Astral Aviation, the only local airline operating cargo flights in the country said they have increased their flights from JKIA to Europe by six between Valentines and Mothers’ Day to cater for increased freight demand.

“We have ramped up our capacity to ensure that we meet the capacity needs at the JKIA with three flights on Valentines and three others during Mother’s Day,” said Sanjeev Gadhia, chief executive officer of Astral Aviation.