Farming, trade drive output for first time in seven months

By CONSTANT MUNDA

Kenya’s private firms put brakes on hiring in September despite increasing production levels for the first time in seven months, findings of a monthly survey suggested Wednesday.

Stanbic Bank Kenya’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) showed output in private sector posted the first growth since February, signaling recovery in economic activity following conclusion of a bruising electioneering period.

The overall PMI reading — a gauge for month-on-month private sector activity such as such as output, new orders and employment — climbed to 51.7 from 44.2 in August.

This signals the first growth in business deals since March. PMI reading above 50 denote improved business conditions, while levels below point to a contraction.

Growth in production was reported in agriculture, wholesale & retail as well as services like banking, while activity in manufacturing and construction contracted, according to the closely-watched survey based on responses from a sample of about 400 corporate managers.

Sales, on the other hand, ended a five-month falling streak with as “firms often highlighted an increase in customer turnout as concerns about post-election disruption faded” in September, the PMI report stated.

