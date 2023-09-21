Economy Ferdinand Waititu has a case to answer in Sh588 million corruption case

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in a Nairobi court. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A court has ruled that former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari, and their co-accused have a case to answer in a Sh588 million road tender scam.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki said the 32 prosecution witnesses had directly implicated Mr Waititu, his spouse, and companies linked to him in the road tender scandal.

The ex-governor was arraigned on July 19, 2019, on charges of fraud, conflict of interest, dealing in suspicious property, money laundering, and abuse of office.

Court submissions said that Saika Two Estate Developers Limited, a company owned by Mr Waititu and his wife Wangari, allegedly received more than Sh25 million from Testimony Enterprises Limited Contractor, a company contracted by the county government to develop roads through an irregular tender process.

