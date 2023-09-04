Economy Firms surrender 3 Kwale islands acquired illegally

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Head of Corporate Communications Eric Ngumbi addressing journalists during a presser at Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Offices Headquarters in Nairobi on September 2, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By BRIAN OCHARO

More by this Author

Three private developers have surrendered to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) three islands in Kwale County valued at Sh305 million.

According to the commission, the islands, which belong to the Kenya Wildlife Service, have been recovered through its alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism. ADR allows for negotiations with EACC for voluntary surrender to avoid lengthy and costly court processes.

Read: EACC to monitor wealth of ex-State staff for 10 years

The anti-graft body said that the risk of the properties being used for criminal activities such as drug dealing was high, considering their location.

EACC Head of Corporate Communications Eric Ngumbi said that before the recovery, one of the parcels had been earmarked for the construction of a private airstrip.

Investigations by EACC indicate that Kwale/Shimoni/494 was allocated to Mwanasiti Mohamed Chamba, Christine Mwakudu, and Sally Florence who subsequently transferred it to Pwani Holdings Resort.

Another parcel, Kwale/Shimoni/494, was allocated to Shee Hamisi Mwamwindi, Boy Juma Boy, and Bakari Ali Kasirani, who then sold it to Bantus Investment.

Records further show that Kwale/Shimoni/495 was allocated to Nassoro Juma Mwadzikomba who then transferred it to Zameen Land and Sand Company/Serious Holdings.

The fourth parcel, Kwale/Shimoni/496, was allocated to Sophie Rahim and Sophie Nzuguka Kilei who subsequently transferred it to Pangos.

Recovery of the Zameen Land and Sand Company parcel is ongoing.

Read: Ex-judge on EACC radar over Sh2 billion state land

“EACC encourages all other persons illegally holding public property to take advantage of the ADR mechanism,” said Mr Ngumbi.

→[email protected]