Economy Funds embezzlement claims create division in pilots' lobby

Kalpa members in a meeting. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By Antony Kitimo

More by this Author Summary Division has emerged at the Kenyan association for pilots following allegations of embezzlement of funds by a section of top officials.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa) officials have differed on the use of funds with a top official being accused of using the association's funds for private activities.

The issue has caused division in the lobby.

Division has emerged at the Kenyan association for pilots following allegations of embezzlement of funds by a section of top officials.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa) officials have differed on the use of funds with a top official being accused of using the association's funds for private activities. The issue has caused division in the lobby.

Kalpa treasurer John Matheka in a memo to the staff and executive council, dated December 12, 2021, accused general secretary Murithi Nyagah of interfering with the association’s kitty in his bid to control the finances.

“It has come to my attention that there is a deliberate attempt by the General Secretary to take over the control of the association’s finances through the back door and unscrupulous means following my refusal to accede to his request to pay him a sum total of $10,000 for an alleged media activation. To this, I strongly object as we unanimously agreed during the retreat at Stoni Athi to conduct all financial activities above board,” the memo states.

Mr Matheka said some officials have been colluding to evade paying taxes.

“Since I came into office after the April 2021 elections, I have made insistence on us making good of our tax obligations but there have been acts of tax evasion by the officials concerned,” he said.