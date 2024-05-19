Heavy rains boost hydropower production 23 percent in April

“Total units purchased from hydropower plants with a capacity equal to or above one megawatt equalled 358,027,261 kWh,” said Epra director-general Daniel Kiptoo in a gazette notice.
Hydro is one of Kenya’s power sources, alongside geothermal, wind, solar, and thermal sources.
It is also the cheapest, which means that when more hydropower is fed to the national grid, it displaces expensive sources such as thermal, leading to lower charges.
Kenya received heavy rains starting in March before subsiding earlier this month.
While the rains caused havoc, including the deaths of 291 individuals and, the destruction of property and infrastructure such as roads and bridges, they also filled major dams across the country.
Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), the leading power producer, said water flow hit 850 metres per second at the beginning of the month.
The huge volume of water saw Masinga, Kenya’s largest power-generating dam, hit 1,058.22 metres above sea level, the highest on record.
“Going forward KenGen with the support of the government is considering raising Masinga Dam by 1.5 metres, which will help hold more water and further delay the overflow of the dam during heavy rains,” said the company.
The cheaper hydropower, in addition to the strengthening of the Kenya shilling against the US dollar in recent months, has helped lower the cost of power, handing relief to consumers.