Economy High Court orders Kidero to pay KRA Sh427 million

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero in a Nairobi court on August 22, 2018. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary Audits carried out by the Commissioner established that the proceeds from fundraisers by the former governor were being deposited together with other business proceeds into his personal bank accounts.

High Court judge David Majaja ruled that the burden of proof lay on Dr Kidero to demonstrate that the funds raised for the campaigns were actually utilized for that purpose.

High Court has ordered the former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero to pay Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Sh427 million as tax after failing to prove that the funds targeted were raised for the campaigns.

Audits carried out by the Commissioner established that the proceeds from fundraisers by the former governor were being deposited together with other business proceeds into his personal bank accounts.

High Court judge David Majaja ruled that the burden of proof lay on Dr Kidero to demonstrate that the funds raised for the campaigns were actually utilized for that purpose.

And if so, it would not constitute taxable income. On the other hand, if the money was retained or diverted to his own personal use, it would be taxable income to him and liable to income tax.