IEBC caps Presidential election spending at Sh4.4bn

This means that no political party can spend more than this amount during campaigns to popularise its presidential candidate to voters.

This means that no political party can spend more than this amount during campaigns to popularise its presidential candidate to voters.

In a gazette notice dated August 9, 2021 signed by IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati, the agency also spelled out the contribution limits and penalties a candidate and political parties may incur for breaking the rule.

Those found guilty of breaching the new spending rules are liable to a fine not exceeding Sh2 million or a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

“The IEBC gives notice and publishes the contributions and spending limits, including the total amount that a candidate or political party may receive and spend during the expenditure period. These are provided in the First, Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth Schedules where it sets limits for Presidential, County and constituency candidates,” reads part of the notice.

Candidates vying for the Turkana Governor office, Senator and Women Representatives are capped to spend the highest at about Sh123 million, followed by Marsabit and Nairobi at Sh114 million and 117 million respectively.

Lamu County campaign spending for the governor position is capped lowest at Sh21 million, followed by Tharaka Nithi at Sh23 million while Elgeyo Marakwet and Vihiga candidates can spend about Sh25 million each.

Those vying for the Mombasa County Governor seat can spend a maximum of about Sh39 million.

MP spending

For the National Assembly election, candidates vying for MP seat in North Horr have the highest spending ceiling at Sh94 million, followed by Wajir Constituency at Sh64 million.

Candidates gunning for the Rabai MP seat will not be allowed to spend more than Sh12 million on their campaigns.

IEBC has warned that candidates or political parties that exceed the prescribed spending limits and fail to report to the Commission will have committed an offence.

