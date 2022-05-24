Economy Igad seeks harmonised cross-border worker qualification strategy

Kenya National Qualification Authority (KNQA) Director-General Dr Juma Mukhwana. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

Summary The framework is aimed at providing a uniform reference point to convert qualifications acquired from a different country to local standards matching the local labour market requirements.

It is expected that the platform will make it easier for citizens from Igad member states to find work or advance studies in other member countries without being disadvantaged.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) education experts are developing a harmonised regional qualification framework to facilitate the placement of workers and students across borders.

The framework is aimed at providing a uniform reference point to convert qualifications acquired from a different country to local standards matching the local labour market requirements.

It is expected that the platform will make it easier for citizens from Igad member states to find work or advance studies in other member countries without being disadvantaged.

“The plan is to make it easier to recognise qualifications for our citizens that are moving across the borders either for work or for further training,” said Kenya National Qualification Authority (KNQA) director-general Juma Mukhwana on Tuesday.

As part of preparations towards the harmonised framework, the eight Igad member states -Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda- will establish their own national qualifications framework.

The next step will be to align the individual frameworks to the Igad regional qualification framework ahead of implementation expected in 2023.

