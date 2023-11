Economy IMF rescues Kenya from Sh300bn Eurobond scare

President William Ruto with the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva. FILE PHOTO | PCS

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has moved to rescue Kenya from plunging into a financial crisis after the global lender confirmed that it was mobilising funds to help the country repay its $2 billion Eurobond maturing in June next year.

