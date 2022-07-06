Economy Institute faults appointment of KPA engineering head

KPA general manager for engineering services Anderson Mtalaki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Engineers have asked the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to appoint “a suitable” general manager for engineering services, saying the office holder is not registered.

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) in a letter to KPA acting managing director John Mwangemi says the appointment of Anderson Mtalaki to the position in April did not meet the threshold as he is not a registered engineer.

The law requires technical jobs in the engineering profession to be held by individuals who are qualified and registered with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

“Engineering services is an engineering role and function and should, therefore, be held by a person who is duly registered at the professional level and above with the Engineers Board of Kenya,” said IEK president Erick Ohaga in the letter dated April 28.

Mr Mtalaki has worked as a principal mechanical engineer at KPA but has never been registered as an engineer with the EBK, the Institute says.

He repalced Javan Wanga in April. The changes also saw career naval officer, Godfrey Namadoa, appointed Marine Operations general manager.

“I hereby seek the support of arms of government to promote the growth of the engineering profession in Kenya by appointing professional engineers to lead all infrastructure docket at national and county levels,” said Mr Ohaga.

[email protected]