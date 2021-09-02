Economy JSC on the spot over delay in appointing Judiciary officers

Ms Anne Amadi, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary MPs have summoned members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to explain why it has taken long to confirm some newly appointed officers in the Judiciary.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) wants seven judges who sit on the JSC human resources committee to appear before it next Tuesday.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) wants seven judges who sit on the JSC human resources committee to appear before it next Tuesday amid concern that some judicial officers had been serving on an acting capacity for up to 40 months.

Court of Appeal judge Mohamed Warsame chairs the commission’s HR committee.

The summons by the PAC came after the Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi, told the committee that the JSC had resolved that Parliament should invite the entire commission instead of its sub-committees.

“I direct again that you(Amadi) go back and come back on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 10.30 am and you come with all the members of the JSC HR committee. All of them,” Opiyo Wandayi, who chairs PAC ruled yesterday.

Records show that 10 officials in senior positions like directors and principal officers have been in acting capacity contrary to the Judiciary Human Resources Policies and Procedures Manual.

Some of the positions had been held for over three years contrary to Section B20 (iii) and (iv) of the Judiciary Human Resources Policies and Procedures Manual.

The Auditor-General has flagged Susan Oyatsi who was first appointed to act as the director of finance in February 2015 and has since been interviewed twice for the position.

The latest directive is likely to escalate the frosty relations between Parliament and the Judiciary after Chief Justice Martha Koome blocked staff from responding to audit queries.

Parliament has since fired a warning shot to Ms Koome that the Judiciary risks being indicted by Parliament for misappropriation of funds.