Economy JSC shortlists 31 for Court of Appeal positions

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Friday, November 19, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The Judicial Service Commission has shortlisted 31 candidates for six positions of judges of the Court of Appeal.

In an advertisement published Tuesday, the JSC reduced the number of applicants from 68 candidates to 31 after going through the shortlist.

The commission also picked 104 candidates from a shortlist of 266 to fill 20 positions advertised for the judges of the High Court.

The Judicial Service Commission has shortlisted 31 candidates for six positions of judges of the Court of Appeal.

In an advertisement published Tuesday, the JSC reduced the number of applicants from 68 candidates to 31 after going through the shortlist.

The commission also picked 104 candidates from a shortlist of 266 to fill 20 positions advertised for the judges of the High Court.

Among the candidates shortlisted for interviews set to begin next month are current judges of the High Court and judges of the Employment and Labour relations court.

22 of those shortlisted are currently serving as judges, including principal judge of the High Court Lydia Achode, Alfred Mabeya, the presiding judge of the Commercial division and Abida Ali Aroni.

Also shortlisted are former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Hassan Ahmed Issack, secretary of Prosecutions at DPP’s office, Dorcas Oduor, and JSC commissioner Paul Mwaniki Gachoka.

“The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) having reviewed the applications for completeness and conformity with the constitutional and statutory requirements set out in the advertisement … shortlisted a total of thirty-one (31) candidates for the positions of Judge of the Court of Appeal and one hundred and four (104) candidates for the position of Judge of the High Court,” JSC said in an advertisement.

The interviews in limbo the four judges who were left out by President Uhuru Kenyatta after he swore in 40 judges in June last year.

Justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Weldon Korir and Aggrey Muchelule, all currently serving as High Court Judges were left out by President Kenyatta over alleged integrity issues surrounding them.

He also rejected Evans Makori and Judith Omange Cheruiyot who had been appointed as judges of the Land court. There have been attempts to force the JSC to swear in the judges, bypassing Kenyatta’s approval.

“Members of the public are invited to avail in writing any information of interest in respect to any of the shortlisted candidates using the contacts below,” the JSC said in the notice.

The JSC added that it may interview any member of the public who has submitted information on any of the shortlisted candidates and such information shall be kept confidential.