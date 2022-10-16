Economy Jubilee MPs take off with Sh128m in debt

Jubilee managed to get about 30 MPs in the August 2022 General Election. PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party failed to collect Sh128 million in contributions from MPs, governors and MCAs in the year to June, 2021, an audit shows.

A report tabled in Parliament shows that the amount comprises outstanding contributions from members including governors, elected and nominated members of the National Assembly, the Senate and County Assemblies registered under the party.

“However, a register of members and amount demanded and due from each member were not provided for audit verification,” Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu said in a qualified audit opinion of the former ruling party.

Jubilee, which secured 172 seats in the 12th Parliament suffered a big blow following the split between Mr Kenyatta and his successor President William Ruto shortly after the 2017 General Election.

Dr Ruto bolted out of the then-ruling party with a sizeable number of MPs and MCAs to form the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), denying Jubilee the much-needed revenues in terms of monthly contributions.

UDA is currently the single largest political party in both Houses of Parliament with 138 MPs.

Jubilee managed to get about 30 MPs in the August General Election, coming third after the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) which had 85 MPs.

Also read: UDA, ODM to take bulk of Eala slots for lawmakers

Ms Gathungu said the Sh127.7 outstanding contributions from Jubilee members include a balance of Sh97.9 million brought forward from the previous year which has been outstanding for over one year and whose recovery remains doubtful.

Also read: Stanbic Bank to auction Jubilee Party HQ for Sh435m

→ [email protected]