Economy William Ruto, Raila Odinga parties to take bulk of Eala slots

East Africa Legislative Assembly during session. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

The United Democratic Party (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will bag the bulk of nominees to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), where each lawmaker earns nearly Sh1.4 million per month.

This is in line with the sharing of Eala slots in the bicameral Parliament which is pegged on a party’s numbers in the respective Houses.

The UDA has the highest number of elected members of the National Assembly having bagged 138 seats in the August 9 General Election.

UDA is closely followed by ODM at 85, Jubilee (28), Wiper (24), ANC (seven), Ford Kenya (six), UDM (five) and DAP-Kenya (five).

A joint committee of the bicameral House will be formed to determine how the nine slots will be shared before MPs elect nominees to represent Kenya in the Arusha-based regional assembly.

Kenya is required to send nine representatives to the 54-member regional assembly in line with provisions of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Elections Act of 2011.

