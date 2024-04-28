KAA blames contractors’ liquidity for stalled projects

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has raised concern over incomplete projects due to contractors' liquidity challenges, as it battles various concerns including leaking roofs, runway blackouts and poor workmanship in the various airports in the country.

Of the 14 ongoing projects in the 22 facilities managed by KAA, 12 are within the contract period with half of them abandoned.

KAA acting Managing Director (MD) Henry Ogoye has attributed the delay to contractors' lack of capacity to handle the projects, majority complaining of running out of money before completing the projects.

“A number of contractors have abandoned the projects before attaining 40 percent while some at 60 percent. Some have written to us to review the contract but that is against the Public Procurement Act hence leading to projects stalling,” said Mr Ogoye.

Speaking in Mombasa while appearing before the Transport parliamentary committee- led by Ndia MP George Kariuki, the acting MD blamed previous governments and politicians for the mess saying the authority was compelled to award tenders to certain firms.

"We are working on a business review to determine the viability of stalled projects and how to determine the allocation of funds to complete them,” said Mr Ogoye.