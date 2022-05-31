Economy Kenol-Marua road to be completed in December, says Transport CS

Dualling of the Kenol-Marua highway near Karatina town in this picture taken on November 24, 2021.

The dualling of the 84-kilometre Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road is 70 percent complete, with the Sh16.7 billion project expected to complete the job by December.

The road that is part of the Mombasa-Nairobi-Addis Ababa corridor has been under construction since October 2020, funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Kenya government.

Transport Cabinet Secretary speaking to Business Daily on Tuesday said the work on the first lot covering the Kenol-Sagana section (48km) is 70 percent complete, while lot two which covers the 36 kilometres between Sagana and Marua is 63 percent done.

“The expansion of the road into a dual carriageway is currently about 70 complete with its completion date due for December 2022. It will be finished ahead of schedule,” said Mr Macharia.

Construction of complementary social facilities, including building and equipping Sagana sub-county hospital’s trauma centre, has also been incorporated in the design.

The project is part of the Great North Road, a pan-African artery connecting Cairo and Cape Town, which in Kenya runs from Namanga to Moyale through Nairobi.

The expansion of the road is part of efforts by Kenya and Ethiopia to deepen mutual trade relations and make it easier for landlocked Ethiopia to access Kenya’s port facilities.

Ethiopia is looking at using the road to import goods using Mombasa Port, a cheaper alternative than its current import through a Djibouti port, Ethiopian Minister of Transport Diriba Kuma said in a past interview.

Kenol-Marua section has recently become congested.

