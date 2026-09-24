Kenya cash outflows fall by Sh25bn on Trump NGO cuts

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US President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC, U.S on March 7, 2025.
By
Patrick Alushula
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
The termination of big-ticket non-governmental organisation (NGO) contracts by the US government in Kenya triggered a Sh25.3 billion drop in the flow of money out of the country last year.
The decline in outflows provides a glimpse of the economic disruption of President Donald Trump’s policy to limit foreign aid.
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