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Kenya cash outflows fall by Sh25bn on Trump NGO cuts

US President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC, U.S on March 7, 2025.

Photo credit: Reuters

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The termination of big-ticket non-governmental organisation (NGO) contracts by the US government in Kenya triggered a Sh25.3 billion drop in the flow of money out of the country last year.

The decline in outflows provides a glimpse of the economic disruption of President Donald Trump’s policy to limit foreign aid.

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