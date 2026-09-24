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'Odd was ordinary': The unusual life of Anselm Croze

Anslem Croze is the founder of Kitengela Glass company. 

Photo credit: Jackson Biko | Nation Media Group

By  Jackson Biko

Contributor

Nation Media Group

When Anselm Croze was born, his mother had her ducks smuggled into the maternity ward and hidden under her bed, because they had refused to eat without her. The family lived on a houseboat in Oxford called "As the Crows Fly," with a chicken called Marmaduke, Emma the cat, a python and three carrion crow fledglings.

Then a letter invited his father, Harvey, to go study elephants in the Serengeti. Four years later, in 1970, the family moved to Kenya, first to Limuru, where they lived in a double-decker bus, then in 1979 to Kitengela, flat land with a single tree, teeming with animals.

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