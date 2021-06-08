Economy Kenya, Ethiopia one-stop border post at Moyale opens

The Moyale One-Stop Border post between Kenya and Ethiopia. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By LUKE ANAMI

The much-awaited Moyale One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) on the Kenya-Ethiopia border has finally commenced operations.

This means that the border regulatory officials clearing traffic, cargo and persons from both Ethiopia and Kenya will now relocate to Moyale and sit side by side on either side of the border, where they will undertake exit and entry formalities in a joint and/or sequenced manner.

The move follows the official launch of Moyale OSBP in December 2020, by both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

It has raised hopes to bolster trade and cooperation between the two countries.

Moyale OSBP will be the first of its kind in Ethiopia and the fifth for Kenya with other operational OSBPs being Busia, Malaba, Namanga and Taveta.

