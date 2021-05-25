Economy Kenya gets 30 days to file evidence in US embassy blast payout

More by this Author Summary Justice Weldon Korir gave the government ministries 30 days to file responses to the case filed last week by the blast victims.

The Interior and Defence ministries told the judge they are yet to get instructions from senior officers within government.

The government has been ordered to file evidence within 30 days in response to a suit where Kenyans affected by bombing of the US embassy in Nairobi 22 years ago are seeking compensation from the State.

“We need time to respond to the allegations on laxity from the various government security agencies,” Justice Korir was urged by the defendants.

He allowed their request and gave them 30 days to file evidence.

Early this year, it was announced that Sudan had paid $335 million (Sh36.2 billion) as compensation for victims of past attacks against US targets.

But the deal — a key condition set by the US for Sudan to be removed from its list of state sponsors of terrorism — only includes punitive damages to families of victims or those injured who are US nationals or US embassy workers.

The majority of the estimated 5,000 people injured in the twin bombings to hit the American embassies in Nairobi and the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam on 7 August 1998 will not get any money. Neither will the families of the more than 200 locals who died in the blasts.

Each American victim or family of the US embassy attacks will receive $3 million, while locally employed staff will receive $400,000, the US media reported. In total 85 survivors or families of victims will be compensated.

Kituo cha Sheria which filed the case on behalf of the victims yesterday told Justice Korir that the government has not answered the grave allegations of laxity among security apparatus.

The victims blame security agents of failing to avert the attack despite receiving prior reports.

The victims are also seeking compensation from Al-Qaeda assets held by BNP Paribas S.A (BNPP), a global financial institution headquartered in Paris.

They also want the AG compelled to seek acknowledgement of responsibility from the states of Sudan and Iran where the alleged attacks were planned and executed.

Upon entry of a judgement, the victims are urging the AG be compelled to file an international jurisdiction case for compensation against Sudan and Iran.