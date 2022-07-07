Economy Kenya gets Sh10bn AfDB loan to clean tender processes

AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina. PHOTO | AFP

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author

Kenya’s push to clean up the procurement process and end backhand deals has received a new boost as more multilateral lenders line up billions.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is the latest after the World Bank to open its purse strings after it approved €89 million (Sh10.9 billion) loan on Tuesday evening to support the clean-up.

The pan African bank said some of the funds would go towards supporting the adoption of an electronic procurement system for government goods and services to improve transparency in public procurement to curb graft.

"Building on the reforms supported by the Bank under the first phase, the second phase of the CERSP (Kenya’s Competitiveness and Economic Recovery Support Programme) will support Kenyans in their efforts for greater transparency in public sector dealings by heralding the adoption of an electronic government procurement system by mandating companies that participate in public procurements to disclose their beneficial ownership information to the procuring entity/contracting authority," said AfDB.

The financial boost in the war against graft in public tendering by AfDB is the latest support for Kenya from multilateral lenders including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

The global lenders have pumped billions into the efforts to end graft in public tendering.

Reforms tied to loans by multilateral lenders include the establishment of an electronic platform for public procurement to foster transparency and reduce opportunities for corruption.

The government has been posting transactional level procurement data at the public procurement information portal (PPIP) but the global lenders want a more granular level of detail.

The global lenders have called for a change in tack in fighting corruption towards transparency and accountability in state tendering in place of arraigning graft suspects in court.

[email protected]