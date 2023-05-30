Economy Kenya, Korea ink deal to plan five digital cities

Principal Secretary State Department of ICT and the Digital Economy Eng.John Tanui(left), Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency(KOTRA) Managing Director Ikhyun Eom(centre) and Ag.CEO Konza Technopolis Development Authority(KoTDA) John Paul Okwiri attending Investment in Smart Cities meeting on the Sidelines of the 3rd Kenya International Investment Conference at Safaripark Hotel in Nairobi on May 29, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Kenya has signed strategic deals with the Korea Trade Centre the commercial wing of the Korean Government, in efforts aimed at accelerating Kenya’s digital and smart infrastructural development.

Signed on the sidelines of the ongoing third edition of the Kenya International Investment Conference, the partnership involved a memorandum of understanding for the construction of over 5,000 affordable housing units in the Mavoko area of Machakos County and within the Tatu City Special Economic Zone in Kiambu.

Other areas of interest in the pact include the formulation of a smart city master plan that will guide the development of the five digital cities earmarked by President William Ruto and which include Lamu, Dongo Kundu, Athi River, Sagana and Naivasha.

The deal will see the two partners work jointly towards the establishment of a smart driving licensing system that will underpin a transportation network and smart mobility plans to complement the urban functions of Konza Technopolis.

Among private corporations that are signatories to the deal include Kumkang East Africa Limited, a subsidiary of South Korea’s Kumkang Kind that deals in Aluminium formwork building systems, and construction firms EPCO Builders and Unity Homes.

The agreement comes against the backdrop of a State visit to Korea by Ruto in November last year.

