Economy Kenya mulls Japanese, Chinese bonds to repay $2bn Eurobond

The 10-year debut Eurobond that Kenya issued in 2014 will be maturing on June 24.

By Dominic Omondi

Kenya is now considering plunging into uncharted waters in search of much-needed funds to retire its $2 billion (Sh314.9 billion) Eurobond, pointing to heightened desperation as the clock ticks towards the June 24 redemption date.

Swapping the expensive commercial loan payments with nature conservation investments and issuing Chinese or Japanese bonds are just a few of the fresh alternatives that President William Ruto’s administration is open to, the National Treasury has said in its 2024 draft Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

