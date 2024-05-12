Small firms spared VAT registration pain

Businesses with annual sales valued below Sh8 million could be relieved from having to register as Value Added Tax (VAT) agents, as the Finance Bill proposes to raise the threshold from those making Sh5 million in annual turnover.

The Finance Bill 2024 proposes to amend Section 34 of the VAT Act, 2021, whose impact would be to relieve businesses with annual turnovers between Sh5 million and Sh8 million- which have previously been collecting VAT on behalf of the government, of the burden.

“Section 34 of the VAT Act is amended in Subsection 1, in paragraph (a) by deleting the words ‘five million shillings’ and substituting therefor the words ‘eight million shillings’ and in paragraph (b) by deleting the words ‘five million shillings’ and substituting therefor the words ‘eight million shillings’,” the Finance Bill, 2024, proposes.

The VAT Act, 2021, requires that any person who in the course of doing business makes taxable supplies with a Sh5 million annual value should register as a VAT taxpayer.

Registering as a VAT taxpayer obligates a business to withhold VAT and remit it to the government, failure to which one would be penalized.

“A person who in the course of a business is about to commence making taxable supplies the value of which is reasonably expected to exceed five million shillings in any period of twelve months, shall be liable for registration under this Act and shall, within 30 days of becoming so liable, apply to the Commissioner for registration in the prescribed form,” the Act adds in Section 34.

But should the proposal in the Finance Bill 2024 be passed, this would see businesses with annual revenues of less than Sh8 million (about Sh666,666 monthly revenues) not obligated to withhold VAT on behalf of the government.