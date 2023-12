Economy Kenya pawn in China’s supremacy agenda - US

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kenyan President William Ruto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on October 18, 2023. PHOTO | AFP

By DOMINIC OMONDI

More by this Author

An official report to the US Congress claims China has abused its economic influence over Kenya to drive its expansionist agenda, including pushing for the ultimate annexation of Taiwan as part of its One-China policy.

Read more HERE