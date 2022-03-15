Economy Kenya Railways building ten new stations to woo road commuters

Managing Director and CEO Kenya Railways Corporation Philip Mainga on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author Summary KRC is betting on the ten to win over more commuters forced to use congested roads owing to remote locations of some stations and frequent breakdown of its locomotives.

The upcoming stations are in Kibera, Kenyatta University, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Satellite in Nairobi and Mutindwa, Lukenya, and Konza in Machakos.

KRC has been upgrading its infrastructure in Nairobi as it seeks to improve commuter services.

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) is building ten new stations in Nairobi and its satellite towns as it seeks to bring its services closer to commuters and boost passenger numbers.

KRC is betting on the ten to win over more commuters forced to use congested roads owing to remote locations of some stations and frequent breakdown of its locomotives.

The upcoming stations are in Kibera, Kenyatta University, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Satellite in Nairobi and Mutindwa, Lukenya, and Konza in Machakos.

“Currently, we have about three stations in Kibera,” KRC Managing Director Philip Mainga told the Business Daily in an interview.

He added: “We have just completed Mukuru Kwa Njenga. The Kenyatta University station is ongoing as well as several others.”

KRC has been upgrading its infrastructure in Nairobi as it seeks to improve commuter services.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in December 2020, launched the revamped Nairobi Commuter Rail Service (NCRS) and the refurbished Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs). They consisted of 11 DMUs and Commuter Rail Buses.

The project was part of the Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Master Plan modernisation and expansion of underutilised railway transport to reduce congestion on city roads.

NMS earlier said that the mobile units will ease the traffic gridlock in the capital by providing alternative means of transport.

The Nairobi Central Railway Station serves as the nerve centre of operations connecting with the DMUs that ply city routes, which include Embakasi Village, Pipeline and Donholm Railway Stations.

Currently, there are commuter train services on Nairobi – Imara Daima-Syokimau route, Nairobi – Githurai – Mwiki – Kahawa – Ruiru route, Nairobi-Embakasi route, and Nairobi – Kibera – Kikuyu route.

According to Kenya Railways, the NCRS will create an efficient and affordable mass rapid transit transport system for the city as well as integrate rail with other modes of transport in the country.

The project has been developed within the existing railway corridors to provide commuter rail services between Nairobi Railway Station.

Upcoming projects being in Mutuini, Dagoretti Market, Thogoto, Gitaru, Aviation, Kariobangi South, Membley and Strathmore/Madaraka.

[email protected]