Economy Kenya Railways suspends Nairobi service

A passenger train at the Nairobi Central Railway Station on November 10, 2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The corporation said in a statement Wednesday that the service on key city routes will grind to a halt starting December 28, 2021 up to January 3, 2022.

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has suspended operations on the Nairobi commuter train service for six days due to a fall in passenger demand during the festive season.

The corporation said in a statement Wednesday that the service on key city routes such as Ruiru, Embakasi village, Limuru, Syokimau and Lukenya in Kitengela will grind to a halt starting December 28, 2021 up to January 3, 2022 denying commuters left in Nairobi the convenience of using the trains.

Operations on the new railway link from the city centre to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) that cost passengers Sh150 on a single trip, will also be uninterrupted.

The corporation will however continue operating the Madaraka Express passenger service, the commuter link to and from Standard Gauge Rail (SGR) Nairobi terminus, the Nairobi-Nanyuki rail service as well as the safari train to and from Kisumu.

“We have temporarily halted Nairobi commuter train operations because a number of passengers within the city have traveled to the village to celebrate Christmas with their families,” said the corporation yesterday.

The locomotives charge between Sh40 and Sh60. It has about 10 coaches each carrying between 150 and 170 passengers per trip.

The Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) were imported from Spain to serve Nairobi commuters and more than double passenger traffic from 15,000 to 40,000 after every stop.