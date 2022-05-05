Economy Kenya’s best and worst paying jobs ranking revealed

International NGOs and the financial services sector are the highest paying jobs in Kenya’s formal employment market while household activities sectors which employ domestic workers like maids are the lowest-paying, according to new official data.

Employees in the NGO world took home an average of Sh313,000 a month last year, data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) released on Thursday shows.

The foreign-backed NGOs have for years recorded the high compensation arising from the fact that they are well funded and rely heavily on highly skilled professionals.

Kenya’s economy rebounded to grow 7.5 percent in 2021 compared to a contraction of 0.3 percent a year earlier, with the economic expansion largely boosted by the easing of Covid-19 restrictions which helped recovery in key sectors with exception of agriculture.

The average monthly salary for those employed at organisations such as the World Bank, the UN and the United States Agency for International Development (USAid) stood at Sh308,330 in 2020 and Sh293,256 in 2019.

The financial services sector was the second-highest paying sector last year, according to the KNBS data. The sector comprising banks, insurance firms and investment companies paid their staff a monthly salary of Sh170,433 last year, which represented a 1.8 percent or Sh3,072 increase from 2020.

Bank employees last year got a four percent basic pay increase backdated for the period between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. According to the KNBS data, employees of energy sector firms are the third-highest paid in the country.

The average monthly payment for those employed in firms dealing in electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply went up by Sh2,062 to Sh173,103 last year compared to Sh171,041 in 2020.

Other top earners included administrative and support services (144,539), transport and storage (Sh128,010), professional, scientific and technical activities(Sh123,222) and ICT (Sh96,244) a month on average.

Workers in household activities including nannies and domestic helpers earned Sh24,357 per month.

Other low earners were in sectors such as water supply and waste management (Sh24,907) and real estate (Sh 27,280).

The agricultural sector, which is the largest formal employer, also saw workers attract a monthly salary of Sh 31,469 while accommodation and food services which involve hoteliers saw workers earn a monthly salary of Sh37,393.

