Kenya Wildlife Service moves to triple park entry fees next January

Nairobi National Park.

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is planning to more than triple park entry fees to Sh2,000 from January 2024 in a move that will see tourists dig deeper into their pockets.

A schedule of fees currently out for public participation shows the highest entry amount will be at parks such as Nairobi National Park, which is frequented by visitors within the city.

The East African Community (EAC) and resident adults will pay Sh2,000 during the high season which starts from July to March to visit the park, up from Sh430.

Adults from the rest of Africa, as well as those from international destinations, will part with $50 (Sh7,167) and $100 (Sh14,335) respectively during the high season in the proposed rates.

During the low season which starts from April to June, the agency will charge EAC and resident adults Sh2,000 to enter Nairobi National Park.

Adults from the rest of the world will part with $20 (Sh2,867) and $100 (Sh14,335).

The wildlife custodian has been charging adult citizens staying in the country Sh430 while children have been paying Sh215.

Non-resident adults are paying $43 (6,164) while children and students part with $22(Sh3,153) to visit the park.

At Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Park which are classified as premium facilities, it will charge EAC and resident adults Sh1,000 during the high season.

Adults from the rest of Africa, as well as those from international destinations, will pay $50(Sh7,167) and $100 (Sh14,335) respectively.

During the low season which starts from April to June, the Service will charge EAC and resident adults Sh800 to enter the park. Adults from Africa and the rest of the world will pay $35 (Sh5,017) and $80 (Sh11,468) respectively during the low season.

KWS has been charging Kenyan adults Sh860 and children Sh215. Non-Kenyan adults pay $60(Sh8,601) while children produce $35 (Sh5,017).

