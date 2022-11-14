Economy Kenyan startups among COP27 contest winners

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Three Kenyan startups are among 20 enterprises from Africa that will share the $2 million (Sh244 million) grant announced at the climate conference in Egypt.

The youth-owned agriculture businesses — AgriTech Analytics, Farmer Lifeline Technologies and Kisumeo Organics Limited — have each been awarded $100,000 (Sh12.18 million) at the UN Conference of Parties (COP27) after they were shortlisted for the Africa Youth Adaptation Solutions Challenge competition.

The programme aims to boost sustainable job creation by inviting young entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in Africa to submit innovative solutions and business ideas, which have a positive impact in sectors affected by climate change including agriculture, waste management, water resources and sanitation, renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The annual programme for youth-led enterprises where half are female-owned is jointly organised by the Global Centre on Adaptation, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Climate Investment Funds.

“We want the youth to speak for Africa and develop solutions for the continent. For this initiative last year, we supported 10 youth-owned and youth-led businesses in Africa with $1 million. This year, we are supporting 20 businesses with $2 million.

So, we can expect that next year, we will double efforts to $4 million. That’s the way it’s going to go for Africa,” said AfDB Group President Akinwumi Adesina.

“Africa’s needs cannot be ignored. The youth must be at the centre of everything we are doing about climate change. No young person is too young to engage in climate dialogue. Our young people must be part of the solution. They are creative, dynamic, and engaging.”

