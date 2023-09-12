Economy KICC targets Sh2 billion revenue on renovation

By DAVID MWERE

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) targets to raise near Sh2 billion revenue in the current financial year on improved business after netting Sh956.3 million in the 2022/23 fiscal year.

The revenue realised for 2022/23 was a major improvement from the Sh669 million a year earlier.

KICC acting CEO Ms Patricia Ondeng' said the State facility is targeting more than Sh1 billion, tying the targeted growth to renovation “that will attract more business opportunities including the planned high-level meetings from next month”.

“With the ongoing refurbishment and the marketing strategies in place, the centre and the conference tourism industry expect to increase this revenue further in this financial year owing to the number of mega events the facility will host. With the upgrade of the facilities, KICC expects to double its revenue,” says Ms Ondeng’.

Ms Ondeng’ took over as acting KICC boss in December 2022 following the exit of Nana Gecaga after serving her two terms of three years each.

The revenue raised by the State corporation for the last financial year includes Sh516.3 million realised between January and June 2023 and the Sh440.9 million collected between July and December 2022.

The acting CEO revealed that KICC is also planning to tap into the conference tourism or business events, which she said is “the fastest growing tourism sub-sector globally.

“It is a multi-billion dollar industry in developed destinations."

