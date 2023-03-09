Economy KICD put on the spot over stalled education complex

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Education (KICD) CEO Prof Charles Ong’ondo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author

The Kenya Institute Curriculum Development (KICD) is on the spot for paying Sh577.2 million to a consultant for a stalled education complex whose phase one was to be completed in 2015.

Officials at the KICD appearing in Parliament were at pains to explain the 73 percent payment to the local contractor on works at the Sh4.7 billion Education Resource Centre (ERC) that is stalled at 80 percent due to underfunding by the government.

The building was envisaged to have six phases comprising laboratories, educational and media studios, an e-learning building, seminar rooms, an auditorium, accommodation and conference facilities.

Read: State to spend Sh6 billion on free junior secondary

“If Sh577 million paid to the contractor accounts for 73 percent of what he is owed, then it means that at 100 percent, the money will exceed the 15 percent of the total cost of the project which is Sh705 million agreed under the contract,” said Wamboka Wanami, chair of the National Assembly Public Investment Committee.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu noted a Sh67.8 million variation of the contract that had been approved by the council in 2016 with subsequent variations and approvals missing.

An analysis of the payments showed that the contractor was required to submit two performance guarantee equivalents to 10 percent of the contract price but failed to provide these for audit.

“While the supervising consultant architect had been paid Sh577.2 million, the terms, extent and cost of the engagement with the KICD could not be confirmed since no contract was provided for audit,” she said in her report.

The works for phase one of the Education Resource Centre were tendered through a restricted bid and awarded to a local contractor at Sh786.58 million in May 2013.

Read: Nine publishers win Sh3bn Grade Seven textbooks deal

The KICD initiated the project in 2011 to strengthen its capacity in developing practical, quality and relevant curricula that conform with the ideals of Kenya Vision 2030.

→ [email protected]