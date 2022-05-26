Economy Korean firm to guide Nairobi smart transport system rollout

A traffic jam at the Globe Roundabout in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

The rollout of the Sh6.5 billion Nairobi intelligent transport system (ITC) has moved a step closer with the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) tapping the services of Korean consortium Cheil Engineering Company Limited to guide the bid and design process.

The consortium will be tasked with leading the implementation of the first phase of the project which also involves junction improvement.

Under the Sh548 million contract, the consortium will design the project, construct traffic management centre (TMC), provide assistance during bid evaluation, negotiation, supervision of detailed engineering as well as support the preparation of operation and maintenance.

Kura director-general Silas Kinoti said that bidding of the main contract which involves the improvement of 21 junctions and construction of a fully-equipped TMC is expected to commence in August 2022.

[email protected]