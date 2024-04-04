Economy KPA expects three new cranes to lift Lamu Port

By WACHIRA MWANGI

The Kenya Ports Authority is expecting delivery of three cranes this weekend to support the Lamu Port.

The authority says Ethiopia and South Sudan have expressed interest in using the port.

"We are set to receive the first three ship-to-shore gantry cranes this Sunday, along with a substantial consignment of bulk cargo," said KPA managing director, William Ruto.

He was speaking during the donation of Ramadan food items to members of the Muslim community in Mombasa, Kwale, and Lamu counties. "Three weeks ago, we conducted a road survey to Moyale with KPA Chairman Benjamin Tayari from Mombasa Port. Security along this route is commendable, with noticeable improvements," he said.

According to the MD, there has been a notable 30-40 percent surge in transhipment activity.

Apart from inefficiencies in other countries that have led shippers to prefer the Mombasa port, he said the recent disruptions in cargo movement along the Suez Canal have also led some countries into the port.

"KPA has a track record of breaking records. I want to commend my team for breaking a record in March by handling over 180,000 TEUs. We are now approaching the 500,000 TEUs mark." The shipping industry has faced challenges from various crises, notably the Houthi attacks in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

