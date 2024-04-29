Boy Kills World: When fun meets hyper violence

Perhaps it's escapism, but we're all drawn to violence in film. Consider this, when you will find yourself searching for something interesting to watch on streaming platforms. Apart from serial killer documentaries, many of us gravitate towards action movies, particularly those from the 80s and 90s. Remember Commando and Rambo, the one-man army taking down hundreds of soldiers in the name of revenge?

Aside from recent action movies like John Wick, Monkey Man, Gun Akimbo, Mr. Nobody, and The Raid movies, there's a shortage of stylistic action films purely focused on bloody action.

However, this year already seems promising with the release of Monkey Man, and Furiosa which is scheduled to be released in a few months. But before we get there, I just saw a movie that should go down as one of the most hyper-violent this year.

Boy kills world

Boy Kills World is a 2023 action comedy-thriller film directed by Moritz Mohr in his feature directorial debut, from a screenplay by Tyler Burton Smith and Arend Remmers, based on a story by Remmers and Mohr. The film stars Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Famke Janssen, Sharlto Copley, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, and Andrew Koji.

Plot

It revolves around a campaign of vengeance carried out by a martial arts expert rendered deaf-mute by an attack that killed his entire family. His thoughts are presented as an inner voice derived from a childhood video game, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin (voice work in Archer, bob's burger).

This movie knows exactly what it is, it doesn't try to be anything more than what was promised by the trailer. It's a crazy blend of beat 'em up video game, Hardcore Henry, Hunger Games, Monkey Man and comic books or graphic novels focused on one thing and one thing only: to keep you entertained.

Positives

This movie is unapologetically stylistic, from the costumes to the cinematography, everything is over the top and sometimes almost cartoonish.

The personalities are colourful and funny for the most part, thanks to perfect casting, good writing, and good comedic timing. The costumes also stand out, along with the set design, aligning with the whacky nature of the film that gives the movie its own distinct visual signature.

The creativity injected into the film is impressive. They found a way of making a mute character interesting, from facial expressions to visual interpretation/misinterpretation using lip movements that sometimes result in jarring as well as intriguing imagery.

The director and cinematography found creative ways of creating engaging scenes using fly-by camera work to seamless, fluid camera shots. Speaking of the director, the attention to detail in the action is also impressive. Yes, the movie is very violent and filled with gore, but for the most part, it's not violence just for the sake of it, there is a set-up and a payoff.

The action choreography is also good. They somehow managed to keep the action exciting, with each scene elevated by creative camera work and dynamic stunts that result is some savage kills.

The movie does well in terms of escalation, each scene builds up and improves on the last with either comedy or violence. The arcs are well-defined, and the character motivations are as basic as they come. Think of an 80s one-man army movie that doesn't try to have a very big complicated plot. It's basic enough to drive the story forward and keep the audience engaged.

The pacing and editing are so good that, as I mentioned before, it doesn't let you breathe; the movie just keeps going.

Negative

The hyper-violence, while it's the coolest thing about the film, is at times excessive. There's a "curling" scene where I thought they took it too far.

The movie is erratic and chaotic at times, which may be hard to stomach for those who prefer slower and more composed films.

While the movie primarily focuses on the action, there is a moment close to the third act when things come to a standstill for a villain to give a monologue. This helps give the story depth but almost affects the pace of the movie.

Finally, the plot is basic, with generic characters, but that is not what the movie is trying to give you.

Conclusion

This is pure escapism. I am talking fun, non-stop hyper-violent action that doesn't really ask you to think, but rather just sit down and indulge. The body count is high, and the movie doesn't let you breathe.

The cinematography is fluid, the stunts are perfectly executed, and the costume and set design make for a distinct cinematic look. Yes, it's a basic revenge story with generic characters, but it's an exhilarating time in the cinema.

However, I must emphasise, that this is a brutally violent film that doesn't shy away from dismemberment and gore, so be warned.