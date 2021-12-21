Economy Kenya Power rations electricity after collapse of key transmission line

By BRIAN AMBANI

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) #ticker:KPLC is limiting electricity supply to some consumers in parts of the country, including Nairobi after a key high-voltage power line collapsed last week, the utility has said.

It said parts of the 430 kilometre-long 400 kilovolts (kV) transmission line from Loiyangalani to the Suswa substation collapsed last week, cutting off the 310.25-megawatt Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant in Marsabit, which supplies about 17 percent of Kenya’s total peak power demand.

This means that the national electricity grid is currently underserved by at least a quarter of its power requirement between 7 pm and 9.30 pm when power consumption is at its highest as households switch on televisions, radios, and other electrical appliances.

Kenya Power says the mishap has forced it to ration electricity to regions or estates at intervals during this period.

The company said it would continue to ration electricity until the line is restored.

“We wish to inform our customers that a section of the Loiyangalani-Suswa high voltage line (220Kv) collapsed last week switching off power plants connected to the Suswa Sub-Station, resulting in a generation shortfall,” said Kenya Power in a statement.

“In the interim, the company is undertaking load management in some sections of the country, during the peak period which occurs between 7 pm and 9.30 pm,” the company said.

From Thursday night, social media platforms were awash with angry power users complaining of a massive outage that affected many parts of Nairobi including Kinoo, Umoja, Mwiki, and Kahawa West.

The company, when queried on Friday by the Business Daily, only said it had a “major network issue” causing the outages, adding that it would issue a comprehensive statement in due course.

On Monday, Kenyans were still complaining of continued power outages that have gone on for days in parts of the city.

“Good evening, we have not had power for the last 48 hours or so in Kahawa Wendani. Kindly help,” a user posted.

“I think we need to know if there is a power crisis. The blackouts have been unusually frequent. What is happening?” added another.

The power rationing brings back memories of load shedding at the turn of the past decade that left homes in periodic darkness for hours due to low power supply from hydropower plants following an intense drought that saw demand outstrip supply.

The firm says it is working to restore the line in due course.

“Kenya Power’s engineers have been working closely with their counterparts from other agencies in the sector to reconstruct the line, and restore the affected section,” said Kenya Power.

The transmission lines and Suswa substation are owned and operated by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco).

The substation, which sits on a 300-acre piece of land, serves as a connection point for six double circuit transmission lines including the Loiyangalani – Suswa line, Olkaria 1AU – Suswa line, and Olkaria IV – Suswa line.

Others are the Suswa – Nairobi North line, Suswa – Isinya line, and the Olkaria II – Suswa line.

