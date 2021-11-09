KRA, Posta recover Sh3.1 million in jacket sent to Nigerian from US

Economy
KRA, Posta recover Sh3.1 million in jacket sent to Nigerian from USTuesday November 09 2021
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Posta Kenya officials have recovered $28,000 (Sh3.1 million) concealed in a jacket shipped into Kenya as a parcel from South Carolina state, USA.
"Mr Olaiwon was arraigned in court on November 8, 2021 and charged with financial promotion of an offence contrary to section 7 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act and Conveyance of Monetary Instruments to Kenya, contrary to section 12 of The Proceeds Of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act," KRA said in a statement.
The suspect pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh150,000 and a personal bond of Sh200,000.
1 USD= Sh111.65