KUCCPS to enroll trainee teachers

By GERALD ANDAE

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will recruit students to Teachers’ Training Colleges as part of reforms aimed at improving efficiency in enrolment.

The Education Ministry has over the years managed the recruitment and placement of students into Teachers’ Training Colleges (TTCs).

The new policy means that Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates can now choose to be selected for Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) or Diploma in Early Childhood Development Teacher Education (DECTE) when applying for post-secondary education training programmes.

The Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education Julius Jwan has said recruitment of applicants for pre-service teacher training through KUCCPS will enable them to benefit from Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) assistance just like others who enrol in other courses through the agency.

The PS made the announcement when he addressed the members of the Kenya Teachers’ Colleges Principals Association (KTCPA) during a workshop on Education reforms at Dairy Training Institute in Naivasha on Wednesday.

Data from KUCCPS shows that the 69 public and private universities admitted 128,073 students against available space for 167,046 as more students opted to join TVETs as well as teaching courses.

The number of students who scored C+ and above in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam that opted to join technical and vocational education and training institutions (TVETs) increased 40 percent, an indication that technical courses are gaining popularity.

The ministry has also announced that part of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) grants will be used to modernise TTC.

The GPE, which was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson this year, supports partner countries in building stronger and more resilient education systems to ensure that children get a quality education.