Economy Leaders petition Uhuru to act on northern Kenya drought

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs the Division of Revenue Bill, 2021 into law at State House, Nairobi, on April 30, 2021. PHOTO | PSCU

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Leaders from drought-stricken parts of the country have petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to immediately declare an emergency to avert the looming crisis.

They said the National Government should move with speed to help the pastoralists and people of Northern Kenya who are facing starvation due to prolonged drought.

Leaders from drought-stricken parts of the country have petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to immediately declare an emergency to avert the looming crisis.

They said the National Government should move with speed to help the pastoralists and people of Northern Kenya who are facing starvation due to prolonged drought.

Speaking separately, a group including Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale agreed that pastoralists and residents of Northern Kenya counties are staring at starvation.

People living in 12 arid and semi-arid counties are facing starvation due to the severe drought.

The drought has also pushed hundreds of wildlife from their natural habitat into private farms in search of water and pasture.

Several counties have already appealed to the national government and other development partners for help.

“The national government has a constitutional role to deliver timely service to its citizens that includes the pastoralists of Northern Kenya and should do it immediately to avert the looming crisis instead of promoting a political agenda that has no value in addition to the well-being of the pastoralists' people,” Mr Duale said.

Mr Duale, who is the patron of the Pastoralist Parliamentary Group, was responding to a meeting chaired by Mr Yatani, bringing together three governors, principal secretaries and MPs who announced a formation of a movement to rally behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of the next polls.

The group appointed Mr Yatani to lead the movement to negotiate for the northern Kenya cake ahead of the August 2021 General Elections.