Limuru, UN Avenue road expansion ends Oct 2024

A section of Limuru road under expansion near the Village Market shopping mall. FILE PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The expansion of Limuru and the UN Avenue roads into dual carriageways are at seven and eight percent respectively, with the two local contractors expected to complete the job by October next year.

The 3.2-kilometre Limuru Road phase I, which starts from Wangari Maathai Road junction to the Muthaiga Road junction, has been under construction since November 2022.

The 2.7 -kilometre UN Avenue road which starts from Limuru Road Junction to Northern bypass at Runda has also been under construction since November 2022.

The contract for the construction of the first phase of Limuru Road was awarded to Dero Construction at Sh1.6 billion last year.

A joint venture by Wak, Sajucy and Vaniax was awarded the Sh1.2 billion UN Avenue road contract.

Funding for the projects being implemented by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) was fully sourced from the Kenyan government through the development vote.

“The dualling of the two roads is on course and, so far, Phase I of Limuru Road is seven percent complete while UN Avenue road is eight percent complete. We are looking to complete the projects in October 2024,” Kura chief corporate communications officer John Cheboi told Business Daily on Monday.

Mr Cheboi said the scope of the works will entail the construction of acceleration and deceleration lanes.

The design will also take care of the walkways as well relocation of sewer and power lines.

“We will also do drainage improvement comprising culvert installation, drain excavation and lining along major sections of the road,” he said.

Kura said the project is part of the construction and infrastructure upgrades meant to elevate Nairobi City’s status and its environs and achieve the Vision 2030 objective of transforming Kenya into a middle-income economy.

The two roads are being upgraded barely less than two months after two Kenyan companies won a Sh3 billion tender to upgrade the lower section of the 27-kilometre Nairobi Expressway road damaged during the construction of the double-decker road.

Local contractors

The Kenya National Highways Authority deputy director for corporate communication Samwel Kumba said then that Shovels & Trowels Limited and Wolf Paving Kenya Limited had started on the government-funded project.

Shovels & Trowels, he said, would repair the section that starts from James Gichuru Road junction to Olesereni for Sh1.19 billion.

Wolf Paving Kenya, on the other hand, would repair the section that starts from Olesereni to Athi River for Sh1.86 billion.

The two local contractors are expected to complete the project in the next 18 months.

