Economy MCK picks 29-member team to develop AI, data guidelines for journalists

David Omwoyo is the Chief Executive Officer of the Media Council of Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has picked a 29-member team to develop guidelines on the infusion of Artificial Intelligence(AI) in modern-day journalism.

The task force, whose members are drawn from a range of sectors spanning media, tech, academia as well as legal practice, will be charged with detailing the benefits and threats of the new technologies and making recommendations on ethical considerations that will help in improving the quality of journalism.

The team will also be required to give pointers on the integration of data in journalism while at the same time offering professional ways of eliminating harmful content from the media.

“Media houses are using AI to maximise audience segmentation and feedback as the industry finds footing in the fast-changing operating environment,” said MCK CEO David Omwoyo.

“In addition to the utilisation of AI and data in their work, the media have a duty to provide accurate information and coverage on matters data and AI and their implications in the daily lives of Kenyans. A clear strategy for media capacity building and ethical guidelines are needed.”

At the close of its three-month tenure, the taskforce will be expected to develop three key documents which include ‘A Journalists’ Handbook for Reporting AI and Data’, ‘Media Guidelines on the Use of AI and Data’ as well as ‘Ethical Guidelines on the use of Social Media and the Internet by Journalists and Media Houses’.

Among notable names in the team include Nation Media Group’s audience and engagement managing editor Oliver Mathenge and ICT lecturer at the Multimedia University of Kenya John Walubengo.

Others are Sarah Mumbua Nzuki, Michael Michie, Susan Mute, Ellen Wanjiru, Carole Kimutai, Silas Kiragu, Margaret Kalekye, Michael Oriedo, Dr Gilbert Mugeni, Rosemary Mwangi, Demus Kiprono, Ken Bosire, Alexander Masiga and Jeremiah Wakaya.

George Mwamodo, Francis Mureithi, Alex Mwangi, Joel Karanja, Oscar Otieno, Paul Kaindo, Anhosi K’Obonyo, Jared Kidambi, Lilian Kimeto, Anthony Laibuta, Kenneth Kibet, Fridah Naliaka and Eric Munene were also picked.

The development comes at a time when the Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait has renewed aggression to clamp down on offenders of the data protection rules enacted by Parliament in 2021.

A fortnight ago, Ms Kassait’s office fined three entities an unprecedented collective amount of Sh9.4 million for infringing on personal data, among them a digital credit provider, an entertainment joint, and a learning institution.

→ [email protected]