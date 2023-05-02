Economy MPs call solicitor general on monetary school wind up

By EDWIN MUTAI

Parliament has summoned the Solicitor General for blocking the process of winding up the Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS) in line with earlier State plans.

This is after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) expressed frustrations over the slow pace of dissolving the Kenya School of Monetary Studies Limited, a private entity which runs the school that is fully owned by the banking sector regulator.

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy wants the Solicitor-General Shadrack Mose to explain why it has taken three years to conclude discussions on the wind-up.

The Registrar of Companies gazetted a notice to dissolve the Ruaraka-based institution in 2020.

CBK governor Patrick Njoroge told MPs that the Solicitor General wrote to the CBK immediately stopping the winding-up process.

“The Solicitor General has requested the bank to stay the winding up process for further consultation within the government,” Dr Njoroge said when he appeared before MPs to respond to audit queries.

KSMS is owned by the CBK for purposes of training manpower for the financial services sector.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu in her CBK audit report for the year ended June 30, 2021, called for dissolution, noting KSMS had operated without a functional board for the past six years.

Dr Njoroge on Tuesday told the committee that the Solicitor-General and the Attorney General were fully consulted prior to the issuance of the gazette notice to wind up KSMS Limited.

“I can only speculate the reasons as to why Kenya School of Monetary Studies was registered as a limited liability company is because it's our baby. All employees are under the CBK and we provide all resources to run the institution,” Dr Njoroge said.

“For the country to get value for money, we need to be fully in charge by disbanding the KSMS Limited. I cannot understand why the Solicitor General wrote to us to stop this process. We were very surprised to get the letter in June 2020,” he said.

