PhD graduates decrease 17pc on funding crunch

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A section of PHD graduates during Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology the 21st graduation ceremony in Kakamega on December 11, 2024.
By
Kabui Mwangi
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
The number of PhD graduates fell 16.6 percent last year amid a crunch in research funding, which could worsen the faculty shortage of professors.
New disclosures from the Commission for University Education (CUE) show PhD graduates fell to 852 down from 1,022 in 2024, translating to a reduction of 170 graduates in one year.
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