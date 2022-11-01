Economy MPs fail to fit in new 28-storey building

Parliament buildings in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

About 63 MPs will miss offices on the Sh8 billion office block that the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has cleared for occupation.

PSC chairman and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula told lawmakers that only 331 MPs will be accommodated at the 28-storey block that has 26 committee meeting rooms.

He said the block erected on an acre of land that is adjacent to the Continental House and County Hall is ready for allocation to MPs in both the Senate and the National Assembly. The MPs will start moving in from next week.

Mr Wetang'ula said out of a total of the 331 offices, the National Assembly has received 280 while the Senate got 51. There are 416 members of the bicameral Parliament. The National Assembly has 349 MPs while the Senate has 67.

“In order to ensure that MPs occupy the 'Bunge Towers,' which is now complete, I have directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to provide a schedule for allocation,” Mr Wetangula said.

“About 63 MPs, regrettably will not be accommodated in the new office block. But I assure you that those who will not be accommodated in the new building will get appropriate offices in other existing parliamentary service commission buildings,” he told MPs.

He said priority will be given to Majority and Minority House leadership, deputy whips, members of the Speakers Panel, committee chairpersons and their deputies.

The second in line will be all MPs serving a second term or more as well as those with disability.

The building has been under construction for the past 10 years and the deadline for completion has been varied a number of times.

Those who miss get Sh57,000 monthly for city centre offices.

→ [email protected]