Economy MPs query Judiciary’s failure to hire finance director 7 years later

Chief registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Parliament has opened an inquiry into failure by the Judiciary to appoint the director of Finance, seven years after the position fell vacant.

The House wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to explain why it has allowed an acting director to hold office for the last seven years.

The Directorate of Finance position, which had two directors has not had a substantive office holder since November 2013.

The law is silent on how long one can hold office in acting capacity.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi directed the Justice and Legal Affairs committee (JLAC) to seek a response from the JSC following a question raised by Funyula MP Ojiambo Oundo.

“Could the commission also provide an update on the implementation status of all the undertakings regarding the recruitment” Mr Oundo said.

Last February, JSC secretary Anne Amadi assured MPs that the position would be filled any day

Ms Amadi, who is also Chief Registrar of the Judiciary attributed the delay to restructuring.

“There were two directors in that department and after restructuring, only one position was left available,” she told JLAC then.

Ms Susan Oyatsi has been appointed twice to hold the office and has acted for close to five years without being appointed to take up the position substantively despite being interviewed for the position twice.

Oyatsi was first appointed to act in the position in February 2015 by then Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

She took over from Beatrice Kamau who had been acting since November 2013.