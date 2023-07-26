Economy MPs reject plan to outsource passport processing services

State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok addressing Journalists at KICC on June 28, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By SAMUEL OWINO

Members of Parliament have opposed a plan by the government to seek the services of a foreign company to help in the processing of passports for Kenyans.

The legislators warned the Department of Immigration Services against proceeding with the plan, saying it risks exposing the country’s security to aliens.

The National Assembly Committee on regional integration told the government that a passport is a security document bearing all the details of Kenyans including senior government officials hence it cannot be outsourced.

In a meeting with MPs, Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok disclosed that the government intends to outsource passport printing services as part of plans to enhance efficiency in the processing of the crucial documents to clear the backlogs.

Committee chairperson Wanjiku Muhia warned against the move saying the department needs to undertake proper background before proceeding with the idea.

“You need to go back and do proper analysis because this is a security issue,” Ms Muia said.

Karachuonyo MP Adipo Okuome said the immigration department should use the billions of shillings it collects from passport applicants to increase efficiency instead of exposing the country’s security.

The committee also opposed plans by the immigration department not to renew the Memorandum of Understanding with the Postal Corporation of Kenya.

The PS told MPs that they will not renew the contract with the State Corporation. “Posta is not efficient in delivering passports. We intend to seek the services of a private company that will deliver the services more efficiently,” Mr Bitok said.

